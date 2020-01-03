WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League Dec 17 & 19
Men’s High Game scratch: Mike Crandall 200; Wayne Doyen 194; Albert Farmer 192;
Mens High Series scratch: Albert Farmer 538; Mike Crandall 533; Stephen Adams 506;
Mens High Game handicap: Brian Wight 239; Mike Crandall 533; Donnie Cubby 227;
Mens High Series handicap: Donnie Cubby 647; Mike Crandall 644; Albert Farmer 637;
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 232; Cleo Barker 161; Cathy Walton 129;
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 563, Cleo Barker 456; Cathy Walton 374
Women’s High Game handicap: Peggy Needham 262; Cleo Barker 237; Mary Drinkwater 227
Women’s High Series handicap: Cleo Barker 684; Peggy Needham 653; Mary Drinkwater 628
