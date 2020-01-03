FARMINGTON – Marilyn K. Lapham, known as Peggy to family and friends all her life, passed away on December 30, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1933 in Rumford to Anne Abbott King and Philip W. King. She graduated from Paris High School in 1951. She married Willard (Bud) Lapham on September 15, 1951. She worked many years for Joe Walker at the Lake Store. She worked for SAD 17 for 31 years retiring after her youngest grandchild graduated. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bud; her children, Buddy J. Lapham and wife Katherine of Otisfield, Penny Merrill and husband Bill of South Paris; grandchildren Regan Barrucci, Tova Millett and husband Steven, Kara Frost and significant other Todd Davis, and Michael Lapham and wife Erma; two great-grandchildren, Anna and Grant Frost. She was predeceased by son Michael in 1970. Private services will be held in the Spring. Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main Street, Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

