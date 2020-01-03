LEWISTON — Trisha Dubois, wound resource nurse at Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, was awarded the inaugural staff hospice award, the 2019 Hospice Hero Award at a recent Hospice Grand Rounds meeting. The nomination was made through Androscoggin’s leadership and hospice clinicians.

The Hospice Hero Award is presented to an employee at Androscoggin who demonstrates exceptional support and collaboration with hospice clinicians to ensure hospice patients and their family care providers receive the highest quality of compassionate end-of-life care.

