BETHEL — Gould Academy came out on top at the first big Nordic ski race of the season, taking first at the Telstar Relays on Saturday.

Eliza Skillings, Utah Bean, Laura Wilson and Nate Livingood gave Bethel-based Gould the title with a time of 32 minutes, 51 seconds.

Portland took second, Central Maine Ski Club was third and Mt. Blue came in fourth.

Mt. Blue also produced the eighth-place team, while Leavitt finished 10 and Gould’s second team placed 11th.

Edward Little (Cameron Langlois, Benjamin Condit, James Pawlina and Aiden Morrison) won the B Wave.

Mt. Abram’s Emily Kidd and Maine Coast Waldorf’s Bodhi Lloyd were the individual wave winners.

