AUBURN — An apartment building has been deemed unsafe after it started to collapse Sunday night.

The deputy fire chief says they got a call just before 10:30 p.m. for a possible structure collapse at 386 Minot Ave.

Officials determined the building is structurally unsafe. Residents say they heard popping noises and part of the building started to collapse.

No one was hurt, but 11 people are displaced while the fire department works with a structural engineer to determine the extent of the damage and if people can go back inside.

This story will be updated.

