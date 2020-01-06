Maine can expect some periods of light snow and flurries Monday.
The National Weather Service forecasts a weak area of high pressure moving across the region — resulting in a little bit of snow.
Northern New Hampshire and western Maine may get a few inches of snow, but accumulations are expected to be less than an inch for most other locations, according to the NWS.
