Maine State Police say a pile-up on I-95 in Penobscot County Tuesday morning involves 40 to 60 cars.

There are are multiple injuries and first responders from multiple towns are at the scene, according to News Center. The northbound lanes are impassable near mile 174.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Exit 167.

Forest rangers and a ranger helicopter are assisting state police at the scene, according to the Maine Forest Rangers.

No other details were immediately available.

In February 2015, 75 vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction pileup on a stretch of I-95 in Carmel. That incident sent 17 people to the hospital and left damaged vehicles and accident debris strewn over a three-mile stretch of the northbound lanes.

This story will be updated.

