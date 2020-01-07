Maine State Police say a pile-up on I-95 in Penobscot County Tuesday morning involves 40 to 60 cars.
There are are multiple injuries and first responders from multiple towns are at the scene, according to News Center. The northbound lanes are impassable near mile 174.
Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Exit 167.
Forest rangers and a ranger helicopter are assisting state police at the scene, according to the Maine Forest Rangers.
No other details were immediately available.
In February 2015, 75 vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction pileup on a stretch of I-95 in Carmel. That incident sent 17 people to the hospital and left damaged vehicles and accident debris strewn over a three-mile stretch of the northbound lanes.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Uncategorized
George Ferguson: My hopes and dreams for 2020
-
Opinion
Laurel Libby: Stand up to Big Pharma
-
Encore
Gaslight Theater holding auditions for ‘Last Gas’
-
Maine
Up to 60 cars involved, multiple injuries in I-95 crash in Carmel
-
Encore
Monmouth Community Players presents ‘When Radio Was King: Back to the 60’s’