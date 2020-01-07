AUBURN — John F. Murphy Homes Inc. has named Todd Goodwin as chief executive officer.
Goodwin assumed the position Jan. 1 upon the retirement of long-serving CEO Peter Kowalski. Goodwin brings extensive executive experience in Maine’s nonprofit sector serving persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism, mental illness and substance abuse disorders.
