A photo caption in the December 25 Livermore Falls Advertiser should have said the school was the Chisholm Grammar School on Main Street in Chisholm, now the location of Ken’s Appliance Service at 99 Main Street, across from the Jay Fire substation. It was formerly the location of the Jay Junior High School and also was the Jay Police Station at one point. If anyone recognizes people in the photo, please call Real Couture at 897-2636.
