MECHANIC FALLS – A game warden from Mechanic Falls pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge stemming from an off-duty incident at a concert in Bangor.
According to Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Jeremy Judd, 41, was ordered by a Bangor judge to pay a fine of $300.
Bangor police said Judd was arrested July 18, 2019, at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, where country band Florida-Georgia Line was performing. He was charged with assault and unlawful sexual touching, though the judge dropped both charges Wednesday in exchange for a guilty plea on the disorderly conduct charge, a Class E misdemeanor.
Latti said the disorderly conduct charge stemmed from “comments made by Judd to Bangor police the night of the Florida-Georgia Line concert.”
Judd is serving a two-month suspension without pay as a result of a Maine State Office of Employee Relations investigation, Latti said.
Latti said the incident is also being reviewed by the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, which certifies all Maine law enforcement officers.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn School Committee revisits diversity proposal
-
Sports
High School Roundup: Dragons rally to beat Red Eddies in OT, 2-1
-
Franklin
Wilton homeowner escapes fire on Main Street
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Androscoggin County withdraws support for CMP transmission line project