MECHANIC FALLS – A game warden from Mechanic Falls pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge stemming from an off-duty incident at a concert in Bangor.

According to Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Jeremy Judd, 41, was ordered by a Bangor judge to pay a fine of $300.

Bangor police said Judd was arrested July 18, 2019, at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, where country band Florida-Georgia Line was performing. He was charged with assault and unlawful sexual touching, though the judge dropped both charges Wednesday in exchange for a guilty plea on the disorderly conduct charge, a Class E misdemeanor.

Latti said the disorderly conduct charge stemmed from “comments made by Judd to Bangor police the night of the Florida-Georgia Line concert.”

Judd is serving a two-month suspension without pay as a result of a Maine State Office of Employee Relations investigation, Latti said.

Latti said the incident is also being reviewed by the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, which certifies all Maine law enforcement officers.

