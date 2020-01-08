EUREKA, Mo. – Cassidy Petchat, 28, of Eureka, Mo. died unexpectedly on Dec. 4, 2019. He was born in Lewiston on April 4,1991.Cassidy attended Sabattus schools and was a Cub Scout graduating to Boy Scouts. He loved the outdoors and exploring Maine. Most of all, he loved his two children, Trinady and Nikolas. He graduated from Lisbon High School in 2009. Cassidy, known as Graham once he left Maine, graduated from Hutchinson College with highest honors. In 2017, he was named a U.S. Department of State Gilman Scholar and received the Freeman award, enabling him to study Mandarin Chinese in Shanghai. He earned a full scholarship to the University of Missouri’s College of Engineering, where he made the Dean’s List and maintained a 3.86 GPA.He was employed as an industrial engineer at Klauber. Before that, he worked as a robotics designer. He was beloved by his colleagues: upon his passing, his employer shut down operations for the day.Cassidy was an active volunteer in the St. Louis community. He took part in charity for foster kids and stray animals. He adopted his own cat because no one else wanted him. He donated to LGBT causes because he “hate[d] discrimination of any kind.” He “adopted” a penguin each year as part of the St. Louis Zoo Parent program and kept a photo of his penguin on his desk at work. In 2018, he fulfilled his lifelong goal of petting a penguin. He purchased his dream car, the Honda Civic Type R, in 2018.He was proud of his sobriety after he left Maine, which he maintained every day for the rest of his life. Most of all, he was proud of the person he had become. He said, “My friends and family can finally be proud of me now.” Proud is an understatement, Cassidy Graham.Cassidy is survived by his father, Richard Pelchat and fiancee Tammy Stevens of Lisbon, mother Bobbi Jean Frechette and husband John of Lewiston; daughter Trinady Pelchat and son Nikolas Pelchat, both of Lewiston; brother Dylan Pelchat of Auburn; paternal grandmother Joan Pelchat of Auburn, maternal grandfather Robert Stevens and wife Beverly Stevens of Sabattus; longtime companion Laura Leigh of Eureka Mo.; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by a sister Crystal Pelchat; maternal grandmother Jackie Stevens, and paternal grandfather Bertrand Pelchat.

« Previous