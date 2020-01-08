PARIS — A Rumford man will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a single charge of gross sexual assault at the Oxford County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Carey Foster, 57, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with all but 15 suspended. In an Aug. 15 indictment, Foster was also charged with sexual misconduct with a child, a Class C felony, but those charges were dropped in exchange for Foster’s plea.

According to the complaint, the assaults occurred from Jan. 1, 2017, to Oct. 31, 2018, at a home in Rumford. The first assault occurred when the victim was six years old. Foster was known to his victim and trusted by the victim.

According to the prosecution’s sentencing memorandum, Foster fled Maine in June of 2019 after learning of the charges against him.

A longtime friend of Foster told police that Foster planned to “continually relocate” in an effort to evade arrest. Foster was arrested in Sebastian, Florida, later that month and extradited back to Maine.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: