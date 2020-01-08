On Monday, U-Haul released its annual who’s-moving-where report, and in Maine, when it comes to renting U-Hauls, it’s nearly a wash: 49.9% of one-way trips were arriving here and 50.1% of one-way trips were departing.

Brunswick, Belfast, Augusta, Auburn and Sanford were among the cities to see a net growth of trucks arriving, according to the report.

Finally, last week WalletHub ranked 182 cities for its “2020’s Best Cities for Jobs” and deemed Portland 10 and Lewiston 116 based on measures like job opportunities and starting salaries.

This story “New smoothie shop opens in Lewiston” Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]

« Previous