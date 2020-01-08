The Maine Technology Institute last year awarded $9.3 million to 191 different projects, according to its new 2019 annual report, and some of that landed right here.

President Brian Whitney said some of the early stage investment awards in the Androscoggin area included:

• $15,000 grant to RentScore in Lewiston. From its application: “The tenant screening process is far too time consuming at this time and we are working to make that process quick and easy for landlords, and to have a way for tenants to easily prove their value. We’re seeking access to funding to help accelerate our business and would love business advice in a few different areas.”

• $18,838 grant to CampusTours Inc. of Auburn. From its application: “CampusTours builds interactive map and virtual tour software products. Our products are currently used extensively by institutions of higher education, and sporadically in K-12 education, health care, government and corporations. CampusTours seeks funding to expand our team to include a full time salesperson to better market our solutions to a wider array of customers.”

MTI also supports the statewide Top Gun program. Speaking of which, Top Gun LA should be starting soon… .

This story “New smoothie shop opens in Lewiston” Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: