BETHEL —Selectmen Monday unanimously approved forming a five-person committee to study the sewer treatment plant and a definition for dwelling units. One of the members will be from the Board of Selectmen, but no one has volunteered yet.

Selectmen approved withholding $10,000 for unfinished work on the Waste Water Treatment Plant. The work was done by a subcontractor from T. buck Construction.

The subcontractor had completed putting siding on the WWTP, but the work was sub-par, according to Town Officials.

“This is our chance to hold them accountable,” Selectman Andy Whitney said.

EBS

The board also approved going back to TD Architects to determine the cost of having two options explored regarding the fate of the Ethel Bisbee School. Selectmen have been pondering whether it would be feasible to recommend moving the town office to the site.

If the cost to explore the two options come sin under $12,000, the board agreed to authorize Town Manager Loretta Powers to enter into that agreement.

The town currently has four potential options under consideration regarding EBS: renovate and remodel the original building, demolish the addition and construct a 400-seat meeting hall in its place, renovate and remodel the entire existing building, including the addition, demolish and rebuild the entire building, and lastly, replace the old school building with a modular building.

TD Architects recommended the first option.

TD Architects also said the town should eliminate renovating the entire building, including the addition, because it would not be cost effective.

Selectmen agreed that they would like to find out the cost of the architect’s recommendation and how much it would cost to just level the building and start from scratch (option three).

« Previous

filed under: