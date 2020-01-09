A Chelsea man was arrested Tuesday by Kennebec County Sheriff’s deputies in connection to the sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy.

Jesse A. Morang, 37, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of gross sexual assault, a Class B crime.

Kennebec County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Read was not immediately available for additional comment.

Morang’s bail was set at $1,000 cash. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim, the victim’s family or any minor.

« Previous

filed under: