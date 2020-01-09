The potential for freezing rain on Sunday may lead to power outages and tricky travel conditions for parts of Maine.

After a warm day Saturday — with highs surging into the 40s and low 50s, a cold front will sag south of Maine on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Colder air will rush in at the ground level while temperatures remain mild aloft. Add precipitation to the mix, and the conditions will be right for freezing rain.

Slippery travel and outages are possible, especially inland and up north.

Precipitation should be moving out during the afternoon and evening on Sunday.

Another round of snow or rain is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

