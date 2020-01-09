LOVELL — The Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St. (Route 5) in Lovell, and the Thrift Shop located in the church basement are temporarily closed.
On December 15, there was an unfortunate furnace malfunction in the church, resulting in the loss of heat and water in the building. Until a new furnace can be installed and the water turned on again, Sunday morning services are being held at 10:30 a.m., Sunday School at 9 a.m., in the Parsonage next door to the church.
The Thrift Shop will be closed until further notice (hopefully not too long). For more information contact the church office at 925-1321.
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
Municipal meetings • January 9 – 16, 2020
-
Advertiser Democrat
AARP needs volunteers for tax return preparation program
-
Advertiser Democrat
Movie Review: “Little Women”
-
Advertiser Democrat
Pet of the Week: Doolin
-
Advertiser Democrat
Free QuickBooks workshop for small businesses