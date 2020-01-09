LOVELL — The Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St. (Route 5) in Lovell, and the Thrift Shop located in the church basement are temporarily closed.

On December 15, there was an unfortunate furnace malfunction in the church, resulting in the loss of heat and water in the building. Until a new furnace can be installed and the water turned on again, Sunday morning services are being held at 10:30 a.m., Sunday School at 9 a.m., in the Parsonage next door to the church.

The Thrift Shop will be closed until further notice (hopefully not too long). For more information contact the church office at 925-1321.