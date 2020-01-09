WINTHROP — Gavin Perkins had 16 points as Winthrop squeaked out a 66-65 victory in overtime in boys basketball action Thursday.

The Ramblers remain perfect with a 12-0 record. Cam Hachey had 15 points, while Jevin Smith and Ryan Baird each had 10 for Winthrop.

Adam Luce led the Roadrunners (6-4) with 22 points, and Nate Luce had 14 points.

Boothbay 65, Mountain Valley 53

RUMFORD — Kaeden Davis paced Boothbay with 23 points in a 65-53 boys basketball victory over Mountain Valley on Thursday.

Hunter Crocker had 18 points for the Seahawks (8-2) and Benjamin Pearce scored 13.

Cooper Davis led all scorers with 26 points to lead the Falcons (3-6), and Kalen Chase finished with 14 points.

Deering 72, Oxford Hills 65

PORTLAND — Askar Houssein scored 23 points and Loki Anda added 16 as the Rams (8-1) used a 26-14 fourth-quarter run to come from behind and beat the Vikings (0-9).

Mpore Semuhoza chipped in with 11 points.

Hayden Paine led Oxford Hills with 19 points. Colby Huckins added 15 points to go along with nine rebounds, while Tanner Herrick scored 15 points and Eli Soehren made 3-of-4 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.

Greely 76, Gray-New Gloucester 68

CUMBERLAND — Logan Bagshaw scored 45 points and set a school record for career 3-pointers as the Rangers (7-2) beat the Patriots (4-5).

Bagshaw and Luke Gabloff combined for 20 fourth-quarter points as Greely outscored the Patriots 23-16 to widen a one-point lead entering the quarter.

Bagshaw sank four 3-points during the game to bring his career total to 154, surpassing the previous record of 151 held by Bailey Train.

Nick Kariotis led Gray with 19 points, while Jay Hawkes, Nick Pelletier and Wyatt Kennedy added 14 each.

Lisbon 56, Monmouth 49

MONMOUTH — DJ Douglass poured in 27 points to lead Lisbon to a 56-49 victory over Monmouth in an MVC boys basketball contest.

Douglass made six 3-pointers. Ring Ring chipped in 10 points for the Greyhounds (5-3).

Gabe Martin scored 27 points for the Mustangs (6-3), and Brock Bates added nine.

Madison 62, Dirigo 52

DIXFIELD — Madison had four players in double figures in a victory over Dirigo on Thursday.

Cameron Cobb paced Madison with 23 points. Thomas Dean had 12 points, Reid Campbell had 11 and Vernon Worthen put up 10 points for the Bulldogs (4-6)

Charlie Houghton led the Cougars (3-7) with 14 points, while John Snowman finished with 12.

Oak Hill 63, Telstar 41

BETHEL — Oak Hill scored 28 first-quarter points to jump-start their 63-42 boys basketball victory over Telstar on Thursday.

The Raiders (4-5) led 28-8 after the first quarter. Caden Thompson paced a fairly balanced attack with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Liam Rodrigue finished with 12 points and Jackson Arbour scored nine.

Telstar (1-8) was led by Davin Mason’s 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Brayden Stevens added 12 points and Tristan Pelletier scored 10.

Sacopee Valley 58, Buckfield 56, OT

HIRAM — Sean Wedgewood hit a pair of free throws for the only points in overtime as the Hawks (2-6) outlasted the Bucks (3-6).

Sacopee Valley had possession in the backcourt late in regulation but turned the ball over, and Gavin Charest hit the tying bucket for Buckfield with 3 seconds remaining.

McGwire Sawyer led all players with 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks, and Wedgewood finished with 18 points and 12 boards.

Charest and Max White had 16 points apiece to lead the Bucks, and Tyler Gammon added 12.

St. Dom’s 66, A.R. Gould 60

SOUTH PORTLAND — Eli St. Laurent scored in 20 points as the Saints (3-5) beat the host Bears (4-3).

Marshal Adams scored 14 for St. Dom’s, and Gabe Carey had 11.

Ke-Shawn Brown led A.R. Gould with 16 points, and TJ Severance had 14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buckfield 48, Hebron 32

BUCKFIELD — A 27-2 third quarter lifted Buckfield to a 48-32 girls basketball victory over Hebron Academy.

Kathryn Henderson had nine of her 16 points and Molly Bourget had 10 of her 14 in the third quarter. The Bucks’ (3-6) big quarter was fueled by turnovers that turned into points.

Sarah English topped the Lumberjacks (1-5) with 11 points, and Katherine Ducharme had nine.

Lewiston 57, Mt. Ararat 49

TOPSHAM — Maddy Foster scored 20 points and Emily Strachan had 17 to carry the Blue Devils (3-6) past the Eagles (2-6).

Jamyah Nicolas added nine points for Lewiston.

Kyla Greenleaf led Mt. Ararat with 16 points, while Elsa Daulerio chipped in 14.

St. Dom’s 39, Kents Hill 37

KENTS HILL — Mia-Angelina Leslie scored 13 points as St. Dom’s edged Kents Hill 39-37 in girls basketball action Thursday.

Skye Rogers added 11 points for the Saints (6-2).

Dani Eid scored eight points and Charlotte Harper Cunningham, Josie Harper Cunningham and Rose Jenkins each added seven points for the Huskies (2-3).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland 3, St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-NG 0

PORTLAND — Bella Schifano scored all three goals and Katherine Blackburn turned aside 29 shots as Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (8-2-1) shut out St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester (8-3) at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Josie Boeschenstein assisted on Schifano’s first-period goal.

Mady Boulet made 35 saves for St. Dom’s.

BOYS HOCKEY

Cheverus 2, Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills 0

PORTLAND — Jack Chaput notched a goal and an assist as the Stags (7-1) shut out the Ice Cats (3-3) at William B. Troubh Ice Arena.

Chaput scored a power play goal off an assist from Jackson Header and Nick Giancotti at 6:05 of the first period. He and Brady Cormier then assisted on Jackson Wilson’s second-period goal at 13:32.

Cheverus goaltender Bryson Pomerleau held Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills scoreless.

