The Smith Collaboration plays at Fast Breaks Saturday
The Smith Collaboration will be appearing Saturday, Jan. 11, at Fast Breaks, 1445 Lisbon St., Lewiston, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The band plays a variety of music from Amy Winehouse, Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Steely Dan and Queen, and just about everything in between, with a little blues in the mix. Band members are Larissa Smith on keyboards and lead vocals, Chuck Smith on lead guitar and vocals, Chris Currie on bass and vocals, and Troy House on drums.