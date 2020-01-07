Oak Hill High School’s Theatre in the Woods, in conjunction with Musical Theater International, will present the musical “HONK!,” an adaptation of the Hans Christian Anderson story, “The Ugly Duckling,” on Jan. 17, 18 and 19. The play tells the story of the baby swan, “Ugly,” rejected by all the barnyard animals except her mother and a villainous cat who is only interested in having the young bird over for “lunch.” The play’s message of embracing your differences will delight children while also appealing to the whole family. “HONK!” was the winner of the Lawrence Oliver prize for best new musical when it opened in London’s West End in 2000.

The musical stars Grace Woodard as Ugly, Marissa Morgans as the Cat, Arianna Johnson as Ida and Jonny Stinson as Drake. The cast also features Alison Deditch, Rachel Dugay, Kaitlyn Bussiere, and Madison Phillips as Ugly’s duckling “siblings,” and Courtney Gallagher, Kendall Gervais, Tabitha Hustus, Elise Worth, Marissa Smith, and Sarah Rossignol as the rest of the barnyard animals. The play is directed by Lucy Rioux and the technical director is David Maher. Musical direction is provided by Gary Fuller, Saphrona Stetson, and Rebecca Carol. HONK! was written by Anthony Drewe with music by George Stiles.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19. Admission will be $8 for the general public and $5 for students and seniors. Oak Hill High School is located at 56 School Rd., Wales.

