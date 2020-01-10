Exciting Times at Ski Maine with all the mountains officially being open, ski on the horizon and plenty of activities to keep everyone busy. It’s time to ski, snowshoe and snowboard. So…get your gear & safety equipment out & get outside for some fresh air, exercise & fun!

Sunday River

January 5th – 10th, Children’s Festival:

Children’s Festival is a celebration of skiing families with an opportunity for kids ages 3-12 to ski free, stay free, and get free lessons and rental equipment. Plus, we’ll have fun events and activities including fireworks, snow tubing, nighttime entertainment, and dinners with Eddy the Yeti.

New this year, you’ll find select events and activities offered for free throughout the week!

January 17th – 20th, Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend:

With the Monday holiday, you’ll definitely want to make this a ski trip full of family fun. Be sure to book your lodging early to guarantee your stay so you can enjoy all of the fun on and off the slopes.

January 25th, First Timer’s Apres-Ski:

If you’ve always wanted to learn to ski or snowboard, it’s time to get out there! The good news for you is that skiing and snowboarding are about way more than the time on snow–you definitely don’t want to miss apres-ski!

January 27th – 31st, Senior Week:

At Sunday River, we have an exceptional senior crowd. We don’t know whether it’s Maine’s chilly air that helps keep our aged contingent spritely or whether Sunday River skiers are simply a heartier group, but we are damn proud to have such a loyal and experienced clientele.

January 31st, Peak Dinner:

Sunday River is pleased and honored to welcome Vinter Michael Honig and the award-winning wines of Honig Vineyard and Winery for Peak Dinner. Take a scenic Chondola ride to our mid-mountain restaurant in the Peak Lodge, the Mountain Room.

Join us, and Michael Honig as your host, for an exquisite four-course culinary experience prepared by Chef Harding Lee Smith. Dinner will feature a menu specially curated to complement a selection of Honig’s Cabernet Sauvignons and Sauvignon Blancs.

This exclusive event is limited to 40 attendees. Reservations will be available starting on December 30. Tickets are $125 with wine, and $89 without.

Sugarloaf

January Camps:

Alpine Friday Training Days 2020:

January 3rd: Gain extra time on snow and improve your performance and confidence by skiing in our Friday Training Day groups. This is an opportunity for our weekend athletes and others to train 3 additional Fridays throughout the season and gain extra time on the hill in a mid-week training group environment.

Dates:

January 10, 31, 2020

*Note – January 31st Training Day is Specifically for U10 & U12 athletes ONLY.* The U14’s will be racing Super G.

Register Here!

ALPINE BRIDGE CAMPS

The objective and philosophy of the bridge camp program is to provide a bridge for the U12 and U14 athlete from a weekend training program to a full-time program

Session 1: January 7-9, 2020 Register Here

Session 2: February 4-6, 2020 Register Here

Session 3: March 3-5, 2020 Register Here

SKICROSS TRAINING DAY CAMPS

January 6th – 8th: Join CVA’s Full time and Weekend Program Staff for the first 2020 Pre-Competition training camp designed to improve your skills in Skicross Racing. This camp is geared to both the competitive athlete and the new athlete curious about competing, and will offer High level SkiCross coaching in the following competitive training environments using state of the art technology.

Register Here!

SNOW BOARD DAY CAMPS

January 6th – 8th: Join CVA’s Full time and Weekend Program Staff for the first 2020 Pre-Competition training camp designed to dial in your skills in SBX, Slopestyle and Alpine Snowboard racing. This camp is geared to both the competitive athlete and the new athlete curious about competing, and will offer coaching in the following discipline training and equipment usage.

Maine Days:

Maine residents can get lift tickets for just $55 on Wednesdays! Make a full day of it- trail fees at the Outdoor Center are 50% off. Tickets must be purchased at the ticket window with a valid Maine ID. Not valid 12/25/19, 1/1/20, or February Vacation Week.

January 10th-12th, Sugarloaf Together:

Get ready for a party! In partnership with EqualityMaine, we’ll celebrate the LGBTQ community with the second annual Sugarloaf Together Weekend. Lodging books up quickly, so make sure to get your room early.

Buy Tickets here!

January 18th, Rock & Roll In The Yurt & Bullwinkle’s at Night:

Rock & Roll in The Yurt:

Join us for the 5th annual Rock & Roll in the Yurt event featuring The Elmore Twist Band!

Tickets: $20 in advance / $25 at the door

Doors open at 6:30pm

Silent Auction ends at 8:30pm

Bullwinkle’s at Night: Wine Pairing

Experience a multi-course mountain top tasting with Bullwinkle’s at Night. Merriam Winery will showcase some of their best wines with an expertly paired dinner on Saturday, January 18. Snow Cats begin leaving the Base Area at 6:00pm. $199 per person, ages 21+. Menu coming soon, reservations required.

January 25th-26th, Charity Ball Event:

THE SUGARLOAF CHARITY SUMMIT, Sugarloaf’s premier fundraising event, provides an opportunity for Sugarloafers, old and new, to join forces in the fight against cancer with fun and commemorative activities, including the CLIMB FOR A CURE, AMOS’ ARMY, the SUGARLOAF CHARITY BALL, a RAFFLE and silent and live auctions.

Buy Tickets here!

January 26th-27th, Special Olympics:

Shawnee Peak

January 11th, Aprés Ski & Racing to the Moon:

Aprés Ski with Allagash

Come celebrate Aprés Ski in the Blizzard’s Pub after a fun day of skiing! There will be specials, sampling and some great giveaway’s!

January 11th(Allagash), 18th(Harpoon) & 25th(New Belgium) from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Racing to the Moon

Racing to the Moon 2020 Series!

Night 1 of 3, in conjunction with Ski the Whites. We’ll be sharing more details as we get closer!

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

January 12th, AAA Day!

AAA cardholders! Save the date.

You get to ski or ride at a special price thanks to the awesome partnership between Shawnee Peak and AAA.

January 17th & 24th, Skoga – A Ski and Yoga Experience!

Skoga – a yoga and french fry experience! We want to help all Mom’s (and Dad’s too) – get an early start to the weekend with a fun and relaxing day at Shawnee Peak with your closest ski friends!

This season-long Friday series will kick off just after 9am with some Yoga in the Great Room until 10am. After that, boot up and hit the slopes. We’ll offer group lessons for one hour at 11am and you are free to ski at your leisure afterwards!

Price is $55 per person and includes a lift ticket and one-hour lesson. Rentals are not included, but can be purchased at the discount price of $25. For those that want to stay afterwards, we’ll be offering food specials in Blizzard’s Pub.

9:00 am – 5:00 pm

January 24th-26th, Hyannis Weekend

Our friends from the Cape join us in force this weekend as we celebrate the special bond we share with the good folk from Hyannis Yacht Club.

January 24th, Fat Tire Fridays

Kick of the weekend with your friends & family! Come on up to Blizzard’s Pub for our NEW Fat Tire Friday series. Enjoy specially priced New Belgium Beer from 5:30pm to 7:30pm and some giveaways.

January 31st, MCCP Moonlight Challenge

Join us for an evening of friendly competition and fun under the lights at Shawnee Peak, all in support of children fighting cancer in Maine and New Hampshire. The 6th annual MCCP Moonlight Challenge at Shawnee Peak, presented by Strategic Media, Inc. and the Homer Family Foundation, is set to take place on Friday, January 31st, 2020!

Mt Abram

January 11th, Sunrise Hike w/ Breakfast & An Evening with Ragged Jack

Sunrise Hike w/ Breakfast

The tranquility of the morning allows you to think and prepare for the day full of endless possibilities. Join us for an early morning hike leaving at 7 am from the “Main Base Lodge” and increase your chances of finding the peace and quiet that you are searching for in the mountains followed by a Breakfast in the lodge.

January 11th & 18th from 6:15 am – 8:00 am

An Evening with Ragged Jack

Ragged Jack is an American Roots Rockabilly Trio; with powerful vocals, unique instrumentation, and ASTOUNDING stage energy! If you’re looking for a swinging Rockabilly recipe, with the flavors of rock n’ roll, blues, country, and bluegrass then Ragged Jack will satisfy your craving like no other. Rockabilly. 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

January 12th, Vertical Challenge:

The Vertical Challenge is a series of free casual ski and snowboard races held at ski resorts throughout the northeast during each winter season. Skiers and snowboarders are divided by gender and age to compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals in each category. In addition to the races, attendees enjoy a festival element, featuring snowy activities for all ages, plus prizes given away throughout a fun day at the mountain.

January 18th, Ski & Ride Party:

The Ride and Ski team host an aprés ski party that is rivaled by none on the East Coast. We generally host our event in the bar area and give away thousands of $$ in prizes, which include trips to the Canadian Rockies, SWAG by Smith Optics, Harpoon, NH Liquor and Wine Outlet , Clif Bar and many more. Look for signs for details about our aprés ski event at the mountain on the date we visit!

8:00 am – 5:00 pm

January 19th, An Evening with The Cobblestones in the LBL:

The Cobblestones return to this slope-side venue for a night of music, dancing and great times! You don’t have to be a skier to come for the food, drinks and music!

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

January 25th-26th, Telemark Festival:

Calling all Free-heelers! Fun for the entire family…experienced telemarkers, or those just getting started! The New England Telemark Festival is one of the most in depth peak at the Telemark culture in New England; a full two days of great Tele events to celebrate our passion for the sport. Reuniting with old friends and find some new on the hill. Join us for TWO days of free-heel festivities from clinics for advanced athletes to first timers, tradition telemark race on Saturday afternoon and a private hour hike & ski Sunday am before the mnt opens!

January 26th, Community Day:

All Students and all residents of in the area school districts MSAD 17, MSAD 44, and RSU 10 Ski for $10 . Discount lesson and rental is available as well.

Lost Valley

Aprés Ski Schedule:

January 11th – Toby McAllister, of Sparks the Rescue fame, performs Live Acoustic tunes in the Brewpub area at Lost Valley for Aprés Ski (after skiing) featuring Lost Valley Brewing Co beers on draft, plus great food, good times and more

January 18th – Cousin-B performs Live Acoustic tunes in the Brewpub area at Lost Valley for Aprés Ski (after skiing) featuring Lost Valley Brewing Co beers on draft, plus great food, good times and more

January 25th – Toby McAllister, of Sparks the Rescue fame, performs Live Acoustic tunes in the Brewpub area at Lost Valley for Aprés Ski (after skiing) featuring Lost Valley Brewing Co beers on draft, plus great food, good times and more

January 5th- March 1st, Skier’s Edge Sunday Race Series

January 25th, Fat Bike the Valley w/ALA:

Join Lost Valley, The American Lung Association Trek Across Maine’s crew, local Bike shops & groups for a non-competitive group ride starting and ending at Lost Valley in Auburn utilizing local trail networks. 3 rides for riders of various abilities. 11am Short/Beginner Ride about 3 miles, 1pm Longer, 9-mile & 13-mile loop rides (2hrs+/-)

Free to participate. Meet up in front of the Lost Valley Lodge on the snow, where rides will start and finish.

