MONDAY, Jan. 13
AUBURN — City Council orientation and workshop, 5 p.m. at the Auburn Public Works building, 296 Gracelawn Road. Councilors will receive a tour and orientation at 5 p.m., followed by a continuation of a council strategic planning discussion at 6 p.m.
LEWISTON — Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
TUESDAY, Jan. 14
LEWISTON — Joint meeting of the City Council and Planning Board to discuss the 2021 Capital Improvement Plan, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.
AUBURN — Planning Board, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
THURSDAY, Jan. 16
AUBURN — L-A 911 Committee, 8 a.m. at 552 Minot Ave.
AUBURN — Community Forest Subcommittee, 7 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.
