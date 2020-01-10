When Islamic terrorists brought down the World Trade Center towers, the threat to national security interests was credible enough to go to war. We constructed military bases so we could execute special operations to the maximum benefit.

We now have a credible threat to our national security interests, posed by Mexican drug cartels.

Since Mexico itself has proven, over and over again, that it is either unwilling or unable to bring the drug cartels to justice, then we must do the job ourselves.

The no man’s land in northwestern Mexico has become a safe haven for the drug cartels. The atrocity against Americans committed there recently is proof enough that we need a military presence there to end that threat to our south and bring about lasting peace of mind.

Everyone should be able to agree on that.

Michael Boom, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »