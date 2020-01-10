OXFORD – Dwight D. Russell, passed away on Jan. 6, 2020. He was born on May 18, 1966 to Sharon L. Russell.

Growing up he was the type of person everyone wanted to be around with a contagious sense of humor; you couldn’t help but laugh when he was around. He was the rough around the edges, cool dude and big teddy bear all at the same time. All the funny sneak out of the house stories you could bet had something to do with him.

He attended Pine Tree Academy for his Freshman and Sophomore year and then attended Oxford Hills High School for his Junior and Senior year, graduating in1985. He received an Associate’s Degree in Computer Science from Andover college.

He worked for the boiler’s union lodge 154 and the pipefitters union 131 for several years as a welder until his death.

His greatest joys in life were his four children, camping, cooking, golfing, watching football and enjoying the outdoors with family.

He was predeceased by his grandmother and grandfather, Margaret and Melvin Russell; an uncle, Chester Russell, and an aunt, Thelma Russell.

Dwight is survived by his mother Sharon Russell of Oxford; brother Christopher Kerns of Oxford, sister Christina Beaucage of Canton, sister Gretchen Poland of Oxford; children Tyler Russell of Fryeburg, Brianna Russell Cody Russell, Brady Russell and his special stepchild Joslyn Rubendunst, all of Rhode Island.

He will be missed by all his friends and family. Until we meet again.

Services will be held at the Oxford Seventh Day Adventist on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, 10 a.m. at Webber Brook cemetery.

