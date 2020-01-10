NEW YORK — Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player, while Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant got an $18.6 million, one-year deal.

Cincinnati pitcher Trevor Bauer struck a $17.5 million agreement after winning hearings against Cleveland the previous two winters, and Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor also agreed to $17.5 million.

NL MVP Cody Bellinger agreed at $11.5 million, the largest amount for a player eligible for arbitration for the first time. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, also eligible for the first time, received an $8.5 million deal.

Among 155 players eligible for arbitration at the start of the day, just 20 remained headed for hearings next month after exchanging proposed arbitration salaries with teams.

That group includes Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and outfielder Andrew Benintendi. According to MLB Network reporter Mark Feinsand, Rodriguez is asking for $8.975 million in arbitration, while the team is offering $8.3 million. Benintendi filed for $4.15 million, and the Red Sox filed at $3.4 million.

In addition to Betts, Boston agreed to one-year contracts with outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and relievers Brandon Workman, Matt Barnes and Heath Hembree.

ESPN reported that Bradley settled for $11 million. Workman will get $3.5 million, Barnes will make $3.1 million and Hembree will get $1.6125 million.

Boston also acquired right-hander reliever Austin Brice from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league shortstop Angeudis Santos. Infielder Marco Hernández was designated for assignment to make room for Brice on the 40-man roster.

Brice, 27, had a 3.43 ERA in 36 games last season.

Betts’ deal topped the $26 million agreement last winter for Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal. A four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts is eligible for free agency after this season.

He was voted the American League MVP in 2018, when he hit a major league-leading .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBI, then helped the Red Sox to the World Series title. He hit .295 last season with 29 homers and 80 RBI.

Rodriguez is going to arbitration after a breakout season in which went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 2031/3 innings. He made $4.3 million last season.

Benintendi, is his first season of arbitration eligibility, had a disappointing season, hitting just .266 with 13 home runs. He made $717,500 last year.

Among other players headed to arbitration, Houston outfielder George Springer asked for a raise from $12.15 million to $22.5 million and was offered $17.5 million in the biggest gap. Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto requested a hike from $6.05 million to $12.4 million and was offered $10 million, and Milwaukee closer Josh Hader asked for a boost from $687,600 to $6.4 million but was offered $4.1 million.

Four of the remaining cases involve the Dodgers, whose last arbitration hearing was a victory over Joe Beimel in 2007. Los Angeles is headed to hearings with outfielder Joc Pederson ($9.5 million vs. $7.75 million), outfielder Chris Taylor ($5.8 million vs. $5.25 million), right-hander Pedro Báez ($4 million vs. $3.5 million) and infielder Max Muncy ($4,675,000 vs. $4 million).

Just 10 cases went to hearings last year, and players won six. A three-person panel hears each case and sides with either the player or the team. Teams can still negotiate an agreement until the arbitrators make a decision.

Agent Scott Boras and his staff negotiated 19 contracts for arbitration-eligible players totaling $117.75 million, raising the company’s offseason total to $1,134,250,000 with a deal still to be reached for free-agent outfielder Nicholas Castellanos. Boras’ agreements Friday included Bryant, Bellinger, Yankees pitcher James Paxton ($12.5 million) and Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager ($7.6 million).

Twins slugger Miguel Sanó agreed to a $30 million, three-year contract, pending a physical, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Arizona left fielder David Peralta also reached a multiyear agreement – a $22 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with that deal told the AP. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals hadn’t been announced.

