Looking in the fridge, I saw on the left side, eggs and it made me think about the advertising slogan, “The Incredible Egg”, which after I pulled the carton out, was clearly printed on the cover. Being a foodie and word buff, I often think of advertising slogans and often catch myself singing the jingles. You have to admit it there is quite a few that are permeated in your mind. You know you find yourself singing them when you see the product on the shelf, in a magazine or even on the television just hearing the tune, after all the ad agencies have spent unjustly amount of money on the production of the commercial to bait you in.

Eggs embody the essence of life, they symbolize birth, life in various stages of development, the source of all life, the sun (as in the yolk). Eggs are simple, excellent nutritional source. They are inexpensive, easy to prepare, cook quickly and offer a solid source of protein.

People have been eating eggs since there has been people around like some 7000 BC years ago. In the stone age, hunting for the food supply usually meant it was eaten right away, but the wild chickens eggs kept coming in abundance for good eating. Chickens didn’t reach Egypt or Europe until 800 BC, but a population of hunting ducks and geese were, actually laying eggs. The hunters started to tame and domesticate the wild chicken partly for their eggs not realizing its important food nutrients and supply. They found that chickens were easier to keep than their counterparts, and as a food staple, small enough to eat in one meal and they could actually eat their eggs. Before knowing what to do with them, they ate them raw and when they began to use fire some million years ago, they roasted them in the coals, then pottery came about, boiling them began to make more of a presence in altering the direction in which they ate. Historically in a food timeline, there is no evidence that eggs were eaten just as they were or as a dish themselves. This does not mean that they were not thought interesting enough for special mention.

Farming the prolific chicken has allowed us to make eggs a part of our diet in one way or another for thousands of years without harming its reproductive cycle. Eggs were not really part of our diets until poultry-farming became common. It took quite some time for the habit of using eggs in cooking to catch on. In Rome hard boiled eggs were common as appetizers and a delicacy on the royals table, not even thought of as a breakfast food. If you recall my articles on cakes, it was the bakers that kept experimenting with the use of flour and grains, then they started using eggs in breads, cakes and custards to use as binders in their baking creations.

So why a dozen?…A dozen has many symbolic meanings, its most associated with Jesus’ disciples and a measuring system descended from English roots that came about in England after the Romans arrived in the first century. One egg could be sold for a penny or 12 for a Shilling=12 pennies. This numerical system stayed in place until after the revolution and it became part of the ACU (American Customary Unit). In Medieval times, you could buy 10 eggs for a penny. It went on in the 1800’s to sell in Boston for 25-30 cents a dozen according to Bostons Cooking School Cook Book. In 1840, Eight dozen eggs was exchanged for 1# of Tea. Eggs were generally brought to the village to be sold, bartered or exchanged for sugar, calico or tobacco. It’s interesting to note through time, some grocers argued that eggs should be sold by weight not count. Why? The reasoning was that because the actual sizes of the eggs were all different in shapes, color and weight. Today the sellers take that into account. Eggs are graded by size, grouped, packaged and priced accordingly. While the dozen remains the standard, they are sold in a variety of packs, plus you’ll see that for storage, quality and in packing, eggs are always sold in even increments. Compared to times when eggs were placed in barrels or wagons, before the industry placed government, state and local standards and regulations into effect, it seems now that shoppers are confronted with the decision of which eggs to buy, medium, large or extra large.

Cooking methods and recipes vary according to period, place and taste, often determined by the desired texture, flavor or use of the egg.

The Recipes

We love BLT’s, so combining all those flavors into a warm, cozy casserole. You’d thought it came from a gourmet restaurant. Think about what the church ladies will be talking about next time…

BLT Egg Bake yields 4 servings Double ingredients for 8

Ingredients:

¼ cup of mayonaise

5 slices of bread, toasted

4 slices of American cheese

12 slices of bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

2 tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. AP flour

¼ tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. black pepper

1 cup of milk

4 large eggs

1 medium tomato, halved and sliced

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

2-3 green onions, thinly sliced

shredded lettuce

Directions: Preheat to 325*

1. Spread mayonaise on one side of each slice of toast and cut in quarters.

Arrange toast, mayo side up, in a greased 8 inh square baking dish. Top with

cheese slices and bacon.

2. Melt butter, stir in flour, S&P until smooth. Gradually add milk.

Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about two minutes. Pour

over bacon.

3. In a skillet, fry eggs over medium, heat until they reach desired doneness.

Place eggs on top of bacon. Top with tomato slices: sprinkle with the cheddar

cheese and green onions. Bake, uncovered, 10 minutes. Cut into squares,

Serve with shredded lettuce.

***Here you must be dreaming! Dropping an egg yolk on nests of whipped Italian-seasoned

egg whites, then baked in a cast iron skillet. Ohhh Wow!!! It’s a must try. Bring me a

Bloody Mary please.

Italian Cloud Eggs Yields 4

Ingredients:

4 large eggs, separated

¼ tsp. Italian seasoning

1/8 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. black pepper

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp. fresh minced fresh basil

1 tbsp. finely chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes

Directions: Preheat 450*

1. Separate eggs: place whites in a large bowl and yolks in 4 separate small

bowls. Beat egg

2. In a 9-inch cast iron skillet, generously coat with cooking spray, drop egg white

mixture into 4 mounds. With the back of a spoon, create a small well in the center

of each mound. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake until light brown, about 5 minutes.

3. Gently slip an egg yolk into each of the mounds. Return to oven, bake until

yolks are set, 3-5 minutes longer. Sprinkle with the basil and tomatoes/Serve.

****Flaky salmon and creamy sauce goes so well on hard boiled eggs! Drizzle the sauce

or put it on the side. Eggsquisite!

Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs 30 minutes cook time yields 32

Ingredients:

16 hard boiled eggs

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup mayonaise, ½ tsp. black pepper

2 tbsp. fresh dill, 1 tsp. prepared mustard

1 tbsp. capers, drained and finely chopped

1 tbsp. lemon juice, 1 tsp. horseradish sauce

¾ flaked, smoked salmon filet

The Sauce:

1 cup mayonaise, ¼ cup plus 2 tbsp. ketchup

1 tbsp. horseradish 1 tbsp. mustard

¼ cup. smoked salmon fillets, optional

Directions:

1. Cut eggs lengthwise in half. Remove yolks, reserving whites. In a small bowl

mash yolks. Mix in cream cheese, mayo, dill, capers, lemon juicce, horseradish,

mustard and pepper. Fold in salmon. Spoon into egg white cups. Chill, well covered.

2. The sauce, in a small bowl, mix the mayo, ketchup, horseradish and mustard.

3. Top eggs with salmon mixture, serve with sauce.

Cooking with eggs is magical, limitless and holds no boundaries. Egg recipes range

from omelets, quiches, egg salad, stratas, brunch pizza or sandwiches, hash and

eggs, potatoes and eggs. From breakfast to lunch, dinner, you’ll find that eggs

satisfy the whole family in any capacity. Keep sending your love, thoughts and ideas.

[email protected] Happy Fooding! Happy Egging! and the final words,

“It’s tough living the life of an egg. You only get laid once!~by Tosaylib

Scrappy Chef~

