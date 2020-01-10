NEW SHARON — A temporary Town Office is expected to open Monday, Jan. 13 in the vestry of the New Sharon Congregational Church, 21 Cape Cod Hill Road.

The Town Office building located at 11 School Lane was closed after a metal pipe wrapped in asbestos burst in October. Over the years there have been other problems with the former high school and Regional School Unit 9 central office. It was built in 1949.

Residents had been able to go to the Chesterville Town Office to conduct business.

Normal office hours will resume, said Town Clerk Pamela Adams. Hours are Monday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday 1 to 7 p.m.

“We ask that residents bear with us for the first week while we settle in,” Adams said.

In December, residents voted to finance and build a new fire station/town office on the School Lane property. Voters also authorized the Select Board to enter into an agreement to lease the vestry during construction.

The principal cost for the project is estimated at $982,400. Along with interest on a loan, it comes to $1.25 million. The construction loan approved by voters is not to exceed $982,400.

Voters at the time authorized the board to use about $391,000 from town accounts. That includes about $200,000 from the Fire Station Reserve Account, about $66,000 from the miscellaneous general fund, about $25,000 from the Dump Closure Account, and $100,000 from the town’s general account.

They also approved the board selling the fire station, 68 Main St., by sealed bid, with the proceeds going toward the new building costs.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: