MEGA sale

FARMINGTON — Calling all vendors! It’s time to register for Maine’s MEGA Yard Sale, scheduled on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farmington Fairgrounds. Now is the time to register to sell your hand-crafts, direct sales items, antiques, or unwanted items. Early bird registration ends March 31 and booths are assigned on a first-registered, first-served basis, so don’t wait.

Spaces can be reserved on or before March 31 for $30 outside (12’x12’), and $45 inside (10’x12’); April 1 thru June 27 spaces are $40 outside and $55 inside. Register online and get all the details here: https://fcanimalshelter.org/maine-mega-yard-sale-2020. Questions? Call FCAS at 207-778-2638, or email [email protected]

VFW public

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell St in Jay is now open to the public. Activities are karaoke on Mondays from 6-9 p.m., cribbage on Wednesdays at 6 p.m., live music and dancing on Thursdays at 7 p.m., Public Supper on Fridays at 5 p.m., This Friday’s menu for Jan. 10 will be spaghetti and garden salad with French bread and apple crisp for dessert. Come join us.

Rabies Clinic

LIVERMORE — A Rabies Clinic will be held on Jan. 11, at the Livermore Fire Station, 10 Crash Rd in Livermore, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Please bring the paperwork for your animal’s last rabies shot. The vet requires this for three years shot.

Suppers

EAST WILTON — On Saturday evening, January 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., there will be a public supper, at the Harland M. Harnden, Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, in East Wilton, Maine. The menu will be chicken pie, vegetables, rolls, ginger bread and whipped cream and beverages $9 for adults and $5 for those under the age of 12. For more information, you may call 778-2354.

NEW SHARON — Jan. 25 at the New Sharon United Methodist church, 18 Starks Rd., will be holding a baked bean supper with assorted casseroles and salads, chop suey, plus hot rolls, cole slaw, homemade pies. The cost will be adults – $9 and $3.50 for children. The church is handicap accessible and take out meals are also available

Contra Dance

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Contra Dance opens in 2020 with a dance on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 8 to 10 p.m. or so, at the Farmington Grange, 124 Bridge St. in Farmington, Maine. The musicians this month will be the Racket Factory, playing fiddles, guitar, and bass, and the caller will be the inestimable John McIntire. The cost is $6, $5 students, and $15 family maximum. All dances taught, no partner necessary, beginners encouraged. More info- Cynthia 491-9928 or Hank 778-2268, or www.starleft.org/dance. Next month’s dance will feature Max and Dierdre Becher on Saturday, February 8.

