WATERFORD — The body of a 48-year-old woman was found Monday afternoon off a logging trail not far from her home on Ben Hale Road, Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart said.
A family member reported to authorities that she was last seen about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, he said. Investigators believe she died of hypothermia, he added.
Her identity was not being released until her family was notified, Urquhart said.
Ben Hale Road is off the Sweden Road in South Waterford village.
