HEBRON – A house fire at 7 Douglas St. displaced five people Sunday morning, according to the American Red Cross of Maine.

According to its statement, workers were helping to “ensure that their immediate needs, such as food, a safe place to sleep, and other essentials are met.”

Fire departments from Buckfield and Paris also responded to the scene, along with PACE Ambulance.

Calls to Hebron Fire Chief James Trundy, Deputy Chief Richard Deans and the Hebron fire station were not returned Sunday and Monday.

« Previous