NORWAY — Former Selectman Bruce Cook left a lasting legacy in the town and his service won’t be forgotten, Chairman Thomas Curtis said Monday.

Cook died Monday morning, according to Curtis.

Cook resigned from the board last year, citing health reasons.

Curtis took his place at chairman.

“He was very involved with town,” Curtis said. “He was an extraordinarily talented person. He was a wonderful human being who performed a great civil service for this town. The town should be eternally grateful for his attitude, his leadership, and what he was able to do.”

In addition to his time on the board, Cook spent more than a decade as president of the Lakes Association of Norway.

Since then, Curtis said the organization has become a source of pride for Norway.

“It has really taken off and become an anchor in this town and in this community,” he Curtis.

Cook was also heavily involved with the project to restore Norway’s Opera House. It officially reopened after a $1.1 million renovation in February 2013. Cook was a member of the Norway Opera House Corp.

According to Curtis, Cook practiced “quiet” leadership.

“He was a little quiet, but when he spoke, he had something to say,” Curtis said. “I knew him basically as a fella who ran the Select Board and was involved in the Select Board before I became a member. I knew him because of what he was involved with in town; so many things, so many worthwhile endeavors. The town should be very grateful.

“He’s going to be one of those people look back and say, ‘oh, I remember Bruce. He was the guy who did this and did that, all of them positive,” Curtis said.

