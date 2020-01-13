WINTHROP — Gavin Perkins scored a game-high 16 points as Winthrop claimed a 57-50 MVC boys basketball victory over Dirigo on Monday.

Jevin Smith added 10 and Noah Grube and Ryan Baird scored nine apiece for the unbeaten Ramblers (13-0).

Charlie Houghton had a team-high 15 points for the Cougars (3-8), who also received 12 points from John Snowman and 10 from Cole Brown.

Buckfield 51, Greater Portland Christian 14

SOUTH PORTLAND — Tyler Gammon scored 30 points in the Bucks’ (4-6) win over the Lions (0-8).

Robert Loring added seven points for Buckfield.

Micah LaSalle scored seven points to lead Greater Portland Christian.

Madison 55, Oak Hill 50

MADISON — Madison outscored Oak Hill by 11 points in the third quarter to turn a six-point deficit into a five-point lead that held up in the Bulldogs’ 55-50 MVC boys basketball win Monday.

Madison (5-6) trailed 31-25 at halftime before taking the lead with an 18-9 third quarter. Cameron Cobb paced the Bulldogs with 19 points. Caden Franzose added 12 and Reid Campbell contributed 10.

Gavin Rawstron scored 13 to lead the Raiders (4-6), while Caden Thompson had nine.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Dom’s 41, Hebron 23

HEBRON — St. Dom’s pulled away early in its 41-23 girls basketball win over Hebron Academy on Monday.

The Saints (8-2) outscored the Lumberjacks 20-4 in the opening quarter. Becca Zimmerman and Skye Rogers each finished with 12 points and Mia-Angelina Leslie scored 11 for St. Dom’s.

Ava Mastroianni led Hebron (1-6) with seven points, while Sarah English and Ava Matenuto each scored six.

GIRLS HOCKEY

St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-NG 4, Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon 0

BRUNSWICK — Taryn Cloutier scored a goal and set up another as the Saints shut out Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon 4-0 on Monday.

Cloutier scored the first goal of the game and had a helper on the last, which was scored by Madi Pelletier in the third period.

Emma Roy and West Duffy also had goals for St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester (10-3). Bella Webster tallied two assists.

