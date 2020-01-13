LEWISTON – Any stand-up comedian will tell you they have a tight five minutes, but who has the Tightest Five? Maine Event Comedy’s Tightest Five contest returns to Bear Bones Beer with the final round at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Mark Turcotte will host five finalists as they perform their best five minutes of original material in hopes of winning bragging rights and over $200 in cash and prizes. Finalists include Anita Alef, Chris Fritz, Nick Gordon, Ian MacDonald, and Tyler Morrow.

Tuck Tucker and Joe Flynn will be the evening’s featured comedians. Tucker is a founding member of Portland’s Running with Scissors improv group and was a finalist on HBO’s Lucky 21 Comedy Showcase. He’s performed at the Hartford Funny Bone, the Rhode Island Comedy Connection and the Comedy Nest in Montreal. Flynn performed at last year’s Bricks and Bridges Comedy Fest and is a frequent opener for Vinny Favorito. He is available for kids’ parties, but only if you’re a terrible parent.

The show is free and for ages 21-and-older. Bear Bones Beer is located at 43 Lisbon St., Lewiston. FMI call 207-513-0742 or e-mail [email protected]

