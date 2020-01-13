PARIS — Town Manager Dawn Waisanen presented selectmen Monday night with a plan for 30 road projects in the next three years, contingent on voters approving a $4 million bond Jan. 27.

Major projects slated for this year include:

$109,000 to pave Nichol Street;

$394,000 to shim East Oxford Road;

$222,000 to shim Paris Hill Road from Tremont Street to Route 26;

$275,000 to shim Brett Hill Road;

$451,220 for King Hill Road;

$322,610 for Streaked Mountain Road;

$138,820 for Halls Pond Road; and

$174,190 for storm drains on Paris Hill Road.

According to selectmen, a special town meeting will be held Jan. 27 to ask voters to approve the bond, which would be paid back over seven years. The total, including interest, would be $4.46 million.

“In last year’s town meeting, it was made very clear to us that we need more emphasis on the roads . . . This is a continuation of that request,” said Selectman Chris Summers, referring to citizens who voted to add $200,000 to the Capital Improvement account for roadwork on at the annual town meeting on June 17, 2019.

