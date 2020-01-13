PARIS — Town Manager Dawn Waisanen presented selectmen Monday night with a plan for 30 road projects in the next three years, contingent on voters approving a $4 million bond Jan. 27.
Major projects slated for this year include:
- $109,000 to pave Nichol Street;
- $394,000 to shim East Oxford Road;
- $222,000 to shim Paris Hill Road from Tremont Street to Route 26;
- $275,000 to shim Brett Hill Road;
- $451,220 for King Hill Road;
- $322,610 for Streaked Mountain Road;
- $138,820 for Halls Pond Road; and
- $174,190 for storm drains on Paris Hill Road.
According to selectmen, a special town meeting will be held Jan. 27 to ask voters to approve the bond, which would be paid back over seven years. The total, including interest, would be $4.46 million.
“In last year’s town meeting, it was made very clear to us that we need more emphasis on the roads . . . This is a continuation of that request,” said Selectman Chris Summers, referring to citizens who voted to add $200,000 to the Capital Improvement account for roadwork on at the annual town meeting on June 17, 2019.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
National Sports
Joe Burrow, LSU beat Clemson in national title game
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: Trump is neither neocon nor isolationist
-
Horoscope
Aquarius: Donate your services and skills in lieu of cash
-
Dear Abby
Parents oppose relationship with man of different culture
-
Dr. Roach
LASIK surgery pros and cons