“Drake,” played by Jonny Stinson, and his duckling children, Kaitlyn Bussiere, Ally Deditch, Rachel Duguay and Madison Phillips, make fun of their “Ugly” sister, Grace Woodard, during rehearsal Monday for Oak Hill High School’s Theatre in the Woods production of “HONK!” The story about a baby swan rejected by all the barnyard animals except “Ugly’s” mother and a cat who wants to have “Ugly” over for lunch, is directed by Lucy Rioux. Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19. Admission will be $8 for the general public and $5 for students and seniors. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
“Ugly,” played by Grace Woodard, cries after being made fun of in a scene from the play “HONK!”, during a rehearsal Monday at Oak Hill High School. The Theatre in the Woods production will be presented Jan. 17-19 at the school in Wales. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A member of the orchestra on Monday rehearses the music for the play “Honk!”, which will be presented Jan. 17-19 at Oak Hill High School. The director is Lucy Rioux and the technical director is David Maher. Musical direction is provided by Gary Fuller, Saphrona Stetson and Rebecca Carol. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
“Drake,” played by Jonny Stinson, is shocked to find one of his children is so “Ugly,” during rehearsal Monday for Oak Hill High School’s Theatre in the Woods production of “HONK!” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Barnyard cat Marissa Morgans hunts for a meal during rehearsal Monday for Oak Hill High School’s Theatre in the Woods production of “HONK!” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
“Maureen,” played by Tabitha Hustus, performs Monday during rehearsal for Oak Hill High School’s Theatre in the Woods production of “HONK!” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Sarah Rossignol, center, plays a goose and is the only eighth grader involved in the Oak Hill High School’s Theatre in the Woods production of “HONK!” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Cast and crew for Oak Hill High School’s Theatre in the Woods production of “HONK!” pose for photos during Monday’s rehearsal for the play, which will be performed Jan. 17-19 at the high school in Wales. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo