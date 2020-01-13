POLAND — The grandnieces of Bruce M. Whittier cut the ribbon to officially open the $5.7 million addition at the middle school named in his memory.

Margo and Jazmin Whittier, eighth-grade and seventh-grade students, respectively, did the honors before a crowd of students, staff, construction officials, town employees and others.

“We now have a home,” eighth-grader Gerald “JR” Tibbetts said of the wing of 10 classrooms, a new central office for middle and high school staff, and a single, more secure entrance to the complex on Route 26.

The addition eliminates overcrowding that developed after the middle school began accepting students from nearby Mechanic Falls and Minot in 2009, prompting portable classroom buildings to be added to the complex. Those will be removed in the spring.

Middle school Principal Shawn Vincent, who has 259 students under his care, said he is grateful for the renovation, which brings “space, security and opportunity” for educational growth to students.

Kylie Martin, a first year English teacher at the high school, said she was a seventh-grader from Poland when the middle school welcomed Mechanic Falls and Minot students. The 2019 Bates College graduate said uncertainty and insecurity about the new students soon fell sway to friendliness and self-assurance. The middle school changed her life, she said, and because of that experience she approaches each day as a teacher with the sense of “open arms and happy heart.”

Also speaking at Monday’s ceremony was Mary Martin, chairwoman of the Regional School Unit 16 board of directors, who quoted educational reformer John Dewey: “‘What the best and wisest parent wants for his child, that must we want for all the children of the community.'”

Superintendent Ken Healey thanked the taxpayers of RSU 16 for their support and said the work was done on time and on budget.

Voters approved a $5.7 million construction bond in November 2017. Architects of Portland designed the project and Great Falls Construction of Gorham began work in 2018.

Poland Regional and Bruce M. Whittier Middle schools were built in 1999. The high school housed students from all three towns when it opened, but the middle school had only Poland students until 2009.

The middle school was named after the longtime Poland Community School teacher who died Sept. 9, 1997, after he stopped to assist at an accident where a trailer truck snagged a sagging guy wire and a broken pole fell on him. He was 52.

