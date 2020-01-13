AGENDA

Special Town Meeting

&

Meeting of the Norway Select Board

January 16, 2020

7 p.m. at the Municipal Office

1) Call to Order

2) Flag Salute

3) Moment of Silence

4) Special Town Meeting:

· Town Clerk, Shirley Boyce

5) Public Hearing for liquor license:

· Norway Brewing Company

· Open Hearing, Discussion and Close Hearing

· Motion

6) Minutes – Minutes from January 5, 2020

7) Citizen Items:

8) Select Board Items:

9) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:

10) Voter Registration hours for the March 3, 2020 election to approve.

11) Norway County Club Request for Liquor Licenses for the Dining Room and Beer Cart and Request to waive Public Hearing.

· Tom Kennison

12) July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019 – Town Annual Audit

· Timothy Gill

13) Town Manager Report: Verbal

14) Sewer Abatement: NA

15) Permission to attend: NA

16) Old Business:

17) Signatures:

18) Warrants:

· Motion to approve the warrant.

19) Upcoming Meetings:

· Selectboard 2/6/20 & 2/20/20

20) Adjourn

« Previous