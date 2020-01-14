BAR HARBOR – The 5th annual Bar Harbor Winter Beer Fest will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Atlantic Brewing Midtown in downtown Bar Harbor. Snow date for the event is Sunday, Jan. 19.

The festival will feature regional craft brews, as well as Mexican street food with a fun beer twist available for purchase from Bar Harbor Catering Company, along with original games.

Tickets are only available by purchasing in advance; $30 per person, $10 for designated drivers. For more information and tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/sxj36mw. Atlantic Brewing Midtown is located at 52 Cottage St., Bar Harbor.

