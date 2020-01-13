This time of year cabin fever can easily start to set in. Don’t let it happen! JC (Jeff Christiansen), ‘Lunchpail’ Jere DeWaters, Jeff Davsion and Rob Babson will serve up blues, R&B and such, roots music featuring cool tunes with hot vocals, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Village Coffee House in New Gloucester. Tickets are $10 at the door. The Village Coffee House is at 19 Gloucester Hill Road.
