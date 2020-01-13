This time of year cabin fever can easily start to set in. Don’t let it happen! JC (Jeff Christiansen), ‘Lunchpail’ Jere DeWaters, Jeff Davsion and Rob Babson will serve up blues, R&B and such, roots music featuring cool tunes with hot vocals, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Village Coffee House in New Gloucester.  Tickets are $10 at the door. The Village Coffee House is at 19 Gloucester Hill Road.

It doesn’t matter if it’s cold outside, Big Nite O’ Blues II will get your corpuscles hoppin’!  JC (Jeff Christiansen); ‘Lunchpail’ Jere DeWaters; Jeff Davsion and Rob Babson will be serving up blues, R&B and such – roots music featuring cool tunes with hot vocals – at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Village Coffee House in New Gloucester.  This time of year cabin fever can easily start to set in. Don’t let this happen to you. Let’s have a ball! Tickets are $10 at the door. The Village Coffee House in New Gloucester is located at 19 Gloucester Hill Rd., New Gloucester.. Submitted photo

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
New Gloucester Maine, The Village Coffee House in New Gloucester
Related Stories
Latest Articles