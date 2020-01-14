MINOT — The Minot Board of Selectmen and the Broadband Expansion Committee discussed the results Monday night of the town’s recent broadband feasibility study.

Presented by Brian Lippold of Casco Bay Advisors of Yarmouth, the 30-page report, commissioned by the town last June, recommends Minot “aggressively and timely pursue the following initiatives as many service providers are looking for expansion areas and communities willing to partner.”

The study highlighted various technologies that supply internet, what services and providers were available in Minot and options and estimated costs to build out the existing service or create a municipally owned service.

Discussion on Monday night centered on what service or services the town seeks: high-speed broadband, DSL or wireless 5G.

There was consensus that service providers should be given the results of the study as they consider expanding their current services.

The Broadband Expansion Committee is scheduled to meet again next at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Town Office.

The meeting is open to the public. More information is available from Town Administrator Danielle Loring.

In other matters Monday night, members of the Minot Historical Society said they were concerned that the existing snowmobile trail managed by the Moonshiners Club has been rerouted across town land formerly owned by William Ladd, who lived between 1778 and 1841, was a distinguished minister of Minot and who was the first president of the American Peace Society.

Society member Whitney King-Buker expressed concern the trail could disturb the land, which was found to have archaeological significance in 2009 when students from Bates College surveyed the site.

Selectmen said they felt the Moonshiners Club has always been a good steward of trails on town land and did not feel use of the land was causing damage. They decided, however, to seek input from the Minot Historical Society.

Selectmen also said they thought the trail could be used for walking in the warmer months.

Ultimately, selectmen decided to monitor the situation this season, while the Moonshiners make changes, if needed.

The club has agreed to install a gate to limit traffic after the snow is gone because ATVs are not permitted to use the trail.

Also on Monday night, the Fire Department was awarded a $4,200 grant from the Maine Volunteer Fire Assistance Program Grant. The department applied for the money, which the town must match, to help with forestry equipment.

Selectmen also scheduled a vote for March for residents to decide if the sale and consumption of alcohol should be allowed on Sundays at licensed establishments.

Last December, selectmen learned Minot had two ordinances dating from 1969 and 1975 that prohibited such sales and consumption.

Selectmen said Monday the owners of the Maine Wedding Barn & Event Center at Farview Farm, on Center Minot Hill Road, collected enough signatures to place the question on the ballot.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: