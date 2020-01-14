LEWISTON – Mrs. Jeanne M. Labbe, 91, formerly of Sabattus, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Russell Park Manor. She was born in Lewiston Nov. 6, 1928. the daughter of Theophile and Sara (Richard) Labbe.Jeanne was a member of the Ladies of St. Ann and Prince of Peace Parish. She enjoyed roller skating, Bingo, and her dog “Twiggy”She was employed at the former Bell Manufacturing in Lewiston until her retirement several years ago.Survivors include two sons Paul Labbe and wife Joline of Hawaii, and Arthur Labbe and wife Suzanne of Auburn, one daughter Pauline Pepin of Lewiston; one brother Romeo Labbe and wife Theresa of Auburn. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews.Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Roland, and one brother, Robert. A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Jeanne’s life will be celebrated 11:00 a.m., FRIDAY, Jan. 17, in the lower chapel of Sts. Peter and Paul. Committal prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.Family and friends are invited to visit 2-4 & 7-9 PM Thursday, January 16th at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, 784-4023.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

