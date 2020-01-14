Laura Snowman welcomes people to take bok choy, strawberries and oranges in Kennedy Park in downtown Lewiston on Tuesday. Snowman, the warehouse manager for the Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn, helped hand out free produce to anyone that walked up to the delivery truck. Dan Dubois of Good Shepherd explained that sometimes the food bank will have an abundance of produce that needs to get out into the community before it goes bad. Employees will occasionally bring food that cannot be distributed quick enough to areas with large populations. “It’s urgent that we get it out into the community, because if we wait another two or three days, we would be throwing it out,” said Dubois. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Timothy Paul of Lewiston carries away bok choy and strawberries from the Good Shepherd Food Bank truck in Kennedy Park in downtown Lewiston on Tuesday. Good Shepherd employees gave away free produce to anyone that walked up to the delivery truck. Paul said he was picking up food at the nearby St. Mary’s Nutrition Center food pantry, when the volunteers there told him there were strawberries available in the park. “It all helps,” said Paul. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo