LEWISTON — Lewiston police arrested two more men in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning on Walnut Street.

Kevorn Ocarla Haywood, 32, of Lewiston, formerly of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested and charged with violation of conditions of release, Class E. He was under three separate sets of bail conditions stemming from previous pending local criminal charges.

David Martinez Jr., 30, of Portland, formerly of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested on a probation hold. Martinez was on probation for a Class “A” robbery conviction.

A statement issued by police Tuesday said the arrests were the results of a continuing investigation into reports of gunshots and fighting early Saturday morning on Walnut Street in Lewiston. Police surrounded the apartment building at 21 Walnut St. and were involved in what appeared to be a standoff that resulted in the arrest of three people and the confiscation of handguns, heroin and cash.

According to the police statement, “During the evening (Monday), three search warrants were conducted during which time police located and seized an additional two handguns, various ammunition, drug trafficking related evidence and cellphones believed to be related to this weekend’s Walnut Street incident. Much of the evidence will undergo forensic examination, which could lead to additional arrests or charges.”

Police said an incidental arrest not related to the shooting was made in the course of the investigation of Marissa Weston, 21, of the Lewiston-Auburn area, on a pre-existing warrant of arrest charging her with criminal mischief, Class D.

The ongoing investigation has been undertaken by Lewiston police officers and detectives with assistance from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Central Maine Violent Crime Task Force, Maine State Police and the FBI Southern Maine Gang Task Force.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: