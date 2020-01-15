A bald eagle was shot and killed in Peru over the weekend, and state wildlife officials are offering a reward for information.

Investigators said the injured eagle was discovered Sunday near the Androscoggin River along Route 108. The person who found the eagle cared for it until a game warden came, but the bird later died, officials said.

A man and his daughter are credited with teaming up to rescue the bird before it was taken to Avian Haven in Freedom.

“The intrepid team called a game warden, then used a rope to descend a steep embankment and carry the eagle up to safety,” according to the Avian Haven Facebok page. “The eagle arrived at Avian Haven Sunday evening. The wing was obviously damaged so we wrapped it, gave the eagle pain medication, and settled her in for the night.”

An X-ray of the eagle revealed that it had been shot, according to the Maine Warden Service. That agency and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are investigating the killing.

Like four other bald eagles treated by Avian Haven this year, the injured bird brought in Sunday had elevated lead levels in its blood, according to officials at the bird rehabilitation center.

“Three of the others have died,” they wrote on their Facebook page. “One is still with us but not doing well.”

Under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to conviction. Maine Operation Game Thief is offering an additional $2,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call either Operation Game Thief (800) 253-7887, USFWS Office of Law Enforcement at (207) 469-6842 or the Maine State Police Dispatch Center at 207-624-7076.

« Previous

filed under: