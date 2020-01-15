AUBURN — Attorney Braden Clement, who represents clients in a range of civil litigation matters, became a shareholder at Skelton Taintor & Abbott on Jan. 1.
He joined the firm in 2017 and handles matters including plaintiff’s personal injury, professional malpractice, product liability, commercial disputes, family law and immigration.
Prior to joining Skelton, Taintor & Abbott, Clement practiced for several years at a firm in Portland, where he gained valuable experience in civil trial work.
Clement received his law degree from the University of Maine School of Law, where he received the Charles A. Harvey Jr. Trial Practice Immersion Fellowship, a master’s degree from Tufts University and a bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College. Clement also participated in the inaugural year of Maine’s Refugee and Human Rights Clinic, where he represented individuals seeking immigration status in the United States and advocated for women under the Violence against Women’s Act.
