Biddeford High, one of the state’s iconic football programs, has a new head coach, and for the first time in more than 40 years, he’s not a Biddeford graduate.

Steve Allosso, 58, was approved by the school board on Tuesday night to replace Brian Curit, who retired after the 2019 season.

“I just hope to prove myself from actions and activities, and from those will come the results,” Allosso said. “In any situation I go to, I know you need to prove yourself, especially on the character side.”

Allosso added his approach will be, “Just go to work and do the best I can for the people I think I’m going to be in love with in no time.”

Allosso had been the head coach at Minnechaug Regional High in Wilbraham, Mass. His teams were 79-48 the last 12 seasons, with only one losing record. This past fall, Minnechaug was 9-2 and the runner-up in Western Mass Division 3. A native of Arlington, Mass., Allosso was previously the head coach at Cox High in Virginia Beach, Virginia, for seven years.

Allosso and his wife, Janet, have owned property in Wells since 2016, which they are currently rebuilding as a year-round residence. After selling their home in Wilbraham, Allosso said “the game plan was, if something opens up in Maine, I’ll go for it. I want to coach until I’m 75, 80.”

Biddeford football has been directed by a Biddeford High graduate since Mike Landry was hired in 1977 to replace Thornton Academy graduate Dave Kerry. Landry won six Class A titles in 17 season, retiring after the 1993 season. Curit, a former player and assistant coach, took over and won the 1994 state title. When Curit needed a break after the 2006 season, he was replaced by another former Biddeford standout, Scott Descoteaux, for six seasons. Curit returned in 2013.

In 20 seasons, Curit posted a 127-69 record, including 5-4 in 2019 with a Class B South quarterfinal loss.

Biddeford Principal Jeremie Sirois said none of Curit’s paid assistants applied for the job. Neither of the two finalists had ties to the program.

“You’re looking for the best person first and the best coach second,” Sirois said. “Steve has been successful where he’s been and we’re excited about him as a person and what he can potentially bring as a coach.”

Allosso said when he saw Waterhouse Field, Biddeford’s recently renovated artificial turf home field, “I got tears in my eyes. It’s beautiful.” But, for him, facilities were a secondary consideration.

“When you look at anything, the number one thing is people,” Allosso said. “I was so impressed with every single person I met in Biddeford. We could have had a field in a cow pasture. I was sold on the people and I wanted to be in Biddeford.”

In his first four seasons at Minnechaug, Allosso coached against Marshwood Coach Alex Rotsko, then at Longmeadow High near Springfield, Massachusetts. Marshwood has dominated Class B since Rotsko arrived in 2012, winning five of the last six state titles.

Rotsko said he expect Biddeford to shift from its option-oriented offense.

“Offensively, they’re going to be pretty wide open,” Rotsko said. “You’ll see a lot more balls in the air. They did a very good job at Minnechaug, and offensively scored a lot of points.”

