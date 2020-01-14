SCARBOROUGH — Julia Colby made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Vikings (11-1) handled the Red Storm (7-5) in a rematch of last season’s Class AA girls basketball state championship game.

Cecilia Dieterich added 15 points for the Vikings, and Cassidy Dumont had seven.

Elisabeth LeFebvre paced Scarborough with eight points. Kayla Conley, Lindsay Fiorillo, Sylvia Foley and Isabella Dickinson each added three points.

Boothbay 43, Telstar 28

BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Glory Blethen scored 21 points and Chloe Arsenault added 12 as the Seahawks (9-2) cruised past the Rebels (0-10).

Luci Rothwell scored 21 points for Telstar.

Dirigo 41, Carrabec 36

DIXFIELD — Junior forward Alexa Perreault scored eight points and collected seven rebounds as Dirigo edged Carrabec 41-36 on Tuesday.

The game was close throughout. However, Jayce Brophy made a pair of key free throws down the stretch to seal the deal for the Cougars (10-1).

Junior guard Paige Lueders shared a team-high eight points with Perreault for Dirigo.

Sophomore guard Courtney Rollins paced the Cobras (3-7) with a game-high 10 points in the losing effort.

Monmouth Academy 54, Hall-Dale 45

MONMOUTH — Katie Harris sank a team-leading 11 points in a balanced attack as Monmouth plowed to a 54-45 victory over Hall-Dale on Tuesday.

Iris Ireland and KK Wills posted 15 points each, but the Bulldogs (3-7) managed very little offense otherwise.

Abby Flanagan registered nine points, while Alexa Allen and Emma Johnson contributed seven points for the Mustangs (9-2) in the winning effort.

Mountain Valley 37, Lisbon 34

RUMFORD — Kierstyn Lyons scored a game-high 17 points to lead Mountain Valley to a 37-34 victory over Lisbon on Tuesday.

The Falcons (5-5) managed to reverse fortunes after trailing 21-15 at halftime, with a 13-6 fourth-quarter run. Autumn Freeman contributed nine points for Mountain Valley.

Giana Russo led the Greyhounds (6-3) with 14 points in the losing effort.

Rangeley 48, Kents Hill 38

READFIELD — Winnie LaRochelle scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Lakers to the win.

Olivia Pye added 15 points for Rangeley (12-0).

Rose Jenkins led Kents Hill (2-4) with 14 points while Charlotte Harper Cunningham added 10.

Winthrop 77, Mt. Abram 16

WINTHROP — Sage Fortin drained a game-high 24 points to lead Winthrop in a balanced attack for a 77-16 victory over Mt. Abram on Tuesday.

The Ramblers (10-1) rolled to a 25-4 first-quarter lead. Jillian Schmelzer contributed nine points on four field goals for Winthrop.

The Roadrunners (3-8) were hard-pressed to generate any offense, scoring no points in the third quarter. Kaylee Knight had a team-high five points for Mt. Abram.

Old Orchard Beach 42, Poland 27

OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Elise MacNair dropped 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Seagulls (7-3) topped the Knights (3-7).

The Gulls held Poland to eight second-half points. Shani Plante added nine points and Ganelle Ferguson had six.

Sophia Vallee led Poland with 13 points and Emma Bunyea added eight.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Falmouth 70, Leavitt 54

TURNER — Mike Simonds scored 28 points, and Brady Coyne and Macklin Williams added 11 points apiece as the Yachtsmen (9-3) handled the Hornets (7-3).

Wyatt Hathaway scored 18 points for Leavitt. Cole Morin had 13 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Poland 84, Old Orchard Beach 63

OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Isaiah Hill scored 22 points as the Knights (3-8) beat the Seagulls (4-6).

Joe Ringuette added 17 points for Poland, and Hunter Gibson had 12. Evan Kelly and Daulton Bolduc had 10 points each.

Ryan Crockett scored 29 points for Old Orchard while Landen Johnson added 14 points and David Anderson eight.

BOYS HOCKEY

Camden Hills 2, Capital Region 0

READFIELD — The Windjammers scored twice in the first period for a 2-0 victory over Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison/Spruce Mountain/Lawrence at Kents Hill.

Levi Guay opened the scoring, as he finished off a feed from Jakob Johnson and Andrew Orne 4:26 into the period. Charlie Griebel scored the insurance marker with just under six minutes remaining in the first period.

Jackson Bernier made nine saves for the Windjammers (6-3-2). Adrian O’Connell made 39 saves for the Hawks (1-6).

« Previous

filed under: