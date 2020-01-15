100 Years Ago 1920

Dr. George J. Fisher, who will be one of the speakers at the boys’ conference this week, is not a stranger to Lewiston and Auburn as his happy manner and pleasing personality have won him many friends in his previous visits, who will be glad to welcome him again. Dr. Fisher is a veteran physical director of the Y.M.C.A.

50 Years Ago: 1970

When Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy died at the age of 104, she had been out of the public spotlight for more than a decade, but never far from its mind. Condolences poured in for the woman who raised a family that included three men elected to the United States Senate and one of them to the presidency. Meanwhile, old friends remembered a woman who kept to herself but loved life in Hyannis Port and particularly loved to golf. Mrs. Kennedy died Sunday at her Cape Cod home, surrounded by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Police officers kept the media and the curious at bay Monday as delivery vans, including one from a local florist shop.

25 Years Ago: 1995

“Pat-a-cake, pet-e-cake, baker’s man, bake me a cake as fast as you can!” And as fast and as beautiful as she can is the way Patty Frost bakes her cakes. She named her home business of making cakes, Pasty Cakes, (after the name her aunt had always called her after the old nursery rhyme.) With more than 17 years in the business, she can whip up a cupcake that looks exactly like a rose or daisy sitting on top. She has created a variety of wild and unusual cakes. When an Optometrist friend was having a going away party she created a giant eye ball cake. She baked a cake for a party celebrating the NAS Bermuda complete with a ship, candy sails, rigging made from candy-coated spaghetti and accurate naval candy insignias.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: