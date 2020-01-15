LIVERMORE – A Wilton woman accused of commandeering a Jeep with three children inside it last fall remained at large Wednesday.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office issued a bulletin advising the whereabouts of Shannon Lee Dupree, 42, was unknown.

Dupree is wanted on a warrant charging her with violating bail, sheriff’s officials said, along with the original charges of kidnapping, criminal restraint, theft and failing to stop for police.

She is said to be staying with friends in the area of Wilton and Rumford, according to the bulletin.

Police said that on Nov. 9, Dupree stole a Jeep with three children inside from Brettun’s Variety in Livermore. She was eventually captured after crashing the Jeep into a garage.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Dupree last week on three counts of kidnapping, each charge a Class A felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

The Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone with information about Shannon’s location call their local police department or the Androscoggin County Regional Communication Center at 207-753-2599.

